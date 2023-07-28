Best Virginia cedes control of the state to Herd That behind poor shooting and inconsistency

Falls 61-74 after leading by 8 with just 10 minutes to go.
By WDTV News Staff and Atticus Pead
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 12:29 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHEELING, W.Va (WDTV) - A tournament that felt destined for success has fallen, as Best Virginia collapsed to a 61-74 loss to in-state rivals Herd That, composed of Marshall alumni.

Best Virginia shot below 31% from the field today, and after holding an 8 point lead (49-41) deep into the 3rd quarter, they were outscored the rest of the way, 31 points to 12.

See the highlights and more from the loss in Wheeling in the video above.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dog abandoned on the side of U.S. 50 recovering, looking for home.
Dog abandoned on the side of Route 50 recovering, looking for home
Justice calls on HEPC to delay Alderson Broaddus emergency meeting
Car on its side shuts down Main St. in Bridgeport, 1 taken to hospital
Car on its side shuts down Main St. in Bridgeport, 1 taken to hospital
Gov. Justice calling for special session to address concerns
Alderson Broaddus University
Alderson Broaddus enters agreement to settle overdue utility fees

Latest News

Senator Joe Manchin discusses PASS Act - WDTV Sports
Senator Joe Manchin discusses PASS Act, aimed to protect athletes in NIL marketplace
Erik Stevenson brings home Game 1 in TBT for Best Virginia - WDTV Sports
Best Virginia survives against DuBois Dream, advances behind clutch Erik Stevenson 3-pointer
WVU announces new Director of Scouting - WDTV Sports
WVU Football announces new Director of Scouting, Drew Fabianich
AB reveals new logo - WDTV Sports
Alderson Broaddus releases new logo that “embodies our vision for the future”