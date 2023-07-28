Best Virginia cedes control of the state to Herd That behind poor shooting and inconsistency

WHEELING, W.Va (WDTV) - A tournament that felt destined for success has fallen, as Best Virginia collapsed to a 61-74 loss to in-state rivals Herd That, composed of Marshall alumni.

Best Virginia shot below 31% from the field today, and after holding an 8 point lead (49-41) deep into the 3rd quarter, they were outscored the rest of the way, 31 points to 12.

See the highlights and more from the loss in Wheeling in the video above.

