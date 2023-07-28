Bridgeport City Pool’s Dive-In Movie Night to feature ‘Finding Dory’

STILL UNTITLED: Pool Background
STILL UNTITLED: Pool Background(Source: Public Domain Pictures)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport Parks and Recreation has brought back Dive-In Movie Night at the Bridgeport City Pool for 2023, and families have another opportunity to catch a movie while floating under the stars.

On Friday, Aug. 4, families can watch “Finding Dory” on the city’s giant movie screen.

Families can enjoy swimming from 6:30-8:30 p.m., and the movie will begin at dusk, around 8:30 p.m.

Admission is a valid pool pass or $3.50 per person.

The concession stand will also be open from 6:30-10 p.m. with its usual treats. Outside food and drink are not permitted.

Pool noodles will be provided for the fun family event.

