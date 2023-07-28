Crews respond to multi-car crash in Marion County

(Arizona's Family)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARMINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a multi-car crash in Marion County Friday afternoon.

Crews responded to the crash in the 1600 block of Helen’s Run Rd. in Marion County just before 2:10 p.m. on Friday, according to the Marion County 911 Center.

The Farmington Vol. Fire Department says on Facebook they arrived on scene to a two-car accident with no entrapment.

911 officials say one person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

As of 2:45 p.m., West Virginia 511 shows significant traffic delays in the area. The FVFD says to use an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dog abandoned on the side of U.S. 50 recovering, looking for home.
Dog abandoned on the side of Route 50 recovering, looking for home
Justice calls on HEPC to delay Alderson Broaddus emergency meeting
Car on its side shuts down Main St. in Bridgeport, 1 taken to hospital
Car on its side shuts down Main St. in Bridgeport, 1 taken to hospital
Gov. Justice calling for special session to address concerns
Alderson Broaddus University
Alderson Broaddus enters agreement to settle overdue utility fees

Latest News

FIRST ALERT: Severe thunderstorm watch issued for much of NCWV
Labron West
Man charged with manslaughter in connection to fatal Ritchie County crash
STILL UNTITLED: Pool Background
Bridgeport City Pool’s Dive-In Movie Night to feature ‘Finding Dory’
FILE PHOTO of Cacapon Resort State Park
IBO World Championships coming to West Virginia next month