Crews respond to multi-car crash in Marion County

FARMINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a multi-car crash in Marion County Friday afternoon.

Crews responded to the crash in the 1600 block of Helen’s Run Rd. in Marion County just before 2:10 p.m. on Friday, according to the Marion County 911 Center.

The Farmington Vol. Fire Department says on Facebook they arrived on scene to a two-car accident with no entrapment.

911 officials say one person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

As of 2:45 p.m., West Virginia 511 shows significant traffic delays in the area. The FVFD says to use an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

