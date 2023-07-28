FIRST ALERT: Heat wave today, then storms tomorrow

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will be the hottest day of the week, which could cause some problems. Then scattered showers and storms will push in tomorrow. Find out when the heat and rain chances move out, and more, in the video above!

After a cold front brought scattered showers and thunderstorms to North-Central West Virginia yesterday evening, a hot, humid air mass will still linger in our region today. Aside from an isolated shower or two, skies will be mostly clear, and winds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph. Because of this, today will be the hottest day of the week, with highs in the low-to-mid-90s across our region. Due to the humidity, some lowland cities may feel like they’re in the triple digits during the afternoon hours. So the National Weather Service has most of our region under a Heat Advisory (except for the mountain counties). Make sure to stay hydrated and cool, limit outdoor activities to the morning or evening, and check up on elderly neighbors and children. During the late evening and overnight hours, temperatures will drop into the low-70s, and because of that, those high heat indices go away. Skies will be partly cloudy, with a slight chance of rain, and winds will be light.

Tomorrow will not be as hot, with highs in the upper-80s in most areas, although some areas may see highs in the low-90s. Because of the humidity, some areas may feel more like the 90s, so make sure to plan for the heat if heading out. A cold front will also push into our region tomorrow, bringing scattered showers and storms throughout the day. Some could produce downpours and even gusty winds, so the Storm Prediction Center has our region under a Marginal Risk, i.e. there is a small chance of isolated severe storms. So we’re watching carefully. Overall, tomorrow will be hot, with a chance of storms.

Thereafter, a cooler air mass will settle into West Virginia on Sunday, ending the heat wave by dropping temperatures into the low-80s. Thereafter, the first half of next week will be seasonable and sunny, with highs in the 80s. Towards the latter half of the week, another frontal boundary will bring scattered showers and storms into our region. So expect some more rain chances at times. In short, today and tomorrow will be hot, with rain chances, Sunday will end the streak of hot, humid weather, and as we transition into August, sunny skies return.

Today: Partly sunny skies, with only a slight chance of rain. South-southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 90.

Tonight: Scattered thunderstorms during the late-evening and overnight hours. Otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy skies. Low: 70.

Saturday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the morning and afternoon hours. Otherwise, mostly cloudy skies. West-southwesterly winds of 10-15 mph. Some areas may feel like the 90s due to the humidity, but that depends on where the rain moves in. High: 87.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Northerly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 82.

