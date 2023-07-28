FIRST ALERT: Severe thunderstorm watch issued for much of NCWV

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for many of West Virginia’s 55 counties, including most of north-central West Virginia.

The NWS says the primary threats of a severe thunderstorm are damaging winds, large hail, and locally heavy rainfall. A brief tornado is also possible.

The following counties have been placed under a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m. Friday night:

Barbour

Boone

Braxton

Brooke

Cabell

Calhoun

Clay

Doddridge

Fayette

Gilmer

Hancock

Harrison

Jackson

Kanawha

Lewis

Lincoln

Logan

Marion

Marshall

Mason

Mingo

Monongalia

Nicholas

Ohio

Pleasants

Putnam

Raleigh

Ritchie

Roane

Taylor

Tyler

Upshur

Wayne

Webster

Wetzel

Wirt

Wood

Wyoming

Additionally, there is a Heat Advisory for much of NCWV and an Excessive Heat Warning for Ritchie County, both of which are in effect until 9 p.m. on Friday.

