Heat & humidity persist for Saturday; storms likely again

Storms could be severe.
By Kayla Smith
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Heat Advisories were able to expire a little early today thanks to some strong, unplanned storms... sometimes, the atmosphere is a little unpredictable! But, more heat and more storms are expected through tomorrow. The setup will likely be similar to Thursday, with scattered storms rather than one strong line like we saw today. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

