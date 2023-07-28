HEPC cancels emergency meeting to discuss Alderson Broaddus

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission, or HEPC, has canceled an emergency meeting scheduled for Friday morning.

The meeting was scheduled on Thursday, July 27 for Friday at 10 a.m. after the HEPC learned the City of Philippi sent a notice to Alderson Broaddus University that said the university owes more than $700,000 un overdue utility fees.

The meeting, which has since been removed from the West Virginia Secretary of State’s website, said on Thursday it would “address an imminent material financial loss or other imminent substantial harm to the public entity, its employees, or the members of the public that it serves.”

On the HEPC’s agenda for the meeting was “Revocation of Alderson Broaddus University’s Authorization to Confer Degrees.” It was the only item on the agenda which has also been removed from the HEPC’s website.

After receiving word of the scheduled emergency meeting regarding Alderson Broaddus, Gov. Jim Justice called on the HEPC to delay the meeting.

Following Justice asking for the emergency meeting to be delayed, AB said Thursday afternoon it entered a joint agreement with the City of Philippi to settle the outstanding balance on its utilities, including a $67,000 check on Monday, July 31.

Following the initial payment, officials say a structured plan has been devised to make regular payments to resolve the remaining balance and consider future charges.

According to the HEPC’s website, the emergency meeting for Friday morning has been canceled. The next scheduled meeting for the HEPC is on Sept. 15.

The emergency meeting was in response to several financial concerns for AB, including the overdue utility bill.

Last month, every private college in West Virginia was granted reauthorization by the commission to continue to operate except for AB.

After receiving additional information from the university about its financial information earlier this month, the HEPC voted to provisionally reauthorize AB through June 2024. However, it gave the Commission the right to reconsider at any time if the institution does not meet the State’s criteria for financial stability.

