Hot weather strikes West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Clarksburg is set to experience warmer-than-average temperatures this upcoming weekend. The heat index is expected to be in the triple digits which will cause outside conditions to be uncomfortable and potentially dangerous. A health official with the Harrison County Health Department says hydration is key during hot days like these.

“The biggest thing we recommend is don’t wait until you’re thirsty,” Murphy said. “You need to be hydrating on a regular basis. Avoid alcoholic beverages, huge meals, hot meals, because all those things make your body compensate for that extra heat and still not able to use those systems correctly. So, you want to make sure you are taking in enough fluids, every 20 minutes or so.”

But for certain professions like construction workers; staying out of the heat isn’t always an option. Harrison County is undergoing a few construction projects. With workers being outside during the hottest times of the day; officials say it’s important to make sure they follow proper precautions. Criss Veltri, state inspector, says it’s important to protect the people who work to improve the community.

“These guys are coming in and helping the community out, getting the water lines back to functioning and making everyone safe,” Ventri said. “We like to keep everyone happy and everybody safe. Keep them hydrated, the heat is hard on everyone. We got people of all ages and have to keep everyone safe.”

Heat exhaustion and stroke are always a risk during hot weather. You can find a full list of symptoms to look out for here.

