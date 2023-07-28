IBO World Championships coming to West Virginia next month

FILE PHOTO of Cacapon Resort State Park
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The International Bowhunting Organization, or IBO World Championships will be in West Virginia next month.

Governor Jim Justice and the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources say Cacapon Resort State Park will host the IBO World Championships from Aug. 9-11.

Officials say the IBO World Championships is one of the most prestigious events in the archery community, attracting top-tier athletes and avid archers from around the world.

“We are thrilled to welcome the IBO World Championships to Cacapon Resort State Park,” said Gov. Justice. “This event showcases the best archers from around the globe and allows us to highlight our state parks’ natural wonders and recreational opportunities. We are confident that Cacapon Resort will provide an exceptional experience for competitors and spectators alike.”

Over three days, archers will compete in various divisions, testing their skills and accuracy pursuing the coveted title of IBO World Champion.

Participants will also navigate challenging courses designed to mimic real-world hunting scenarios, showcasing their precision and prowess with a bow and arrow.

Cacapon Resort State Park, nestled in the heart of the scenic Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, offers a state-of-the-art archery range, beautiful lodge rooms, cozy cabins, well-maintained hiking and biking trails, and breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains and valleys.

“We are honored that Cacapon gets to be the venue for the IBO World Championships,” said Brett McMillion, Director of the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources. “Our park provides a stunning natural environment that will challenge and inspire the competitors while also offering a warm and welcoming atmosphere for spectators to enjoy.”

Click here for more information, including registration details and event schedules.

