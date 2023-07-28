July Jefferson Award Winner: Tom McCullogh

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Once a month, WDTV and Antero Resources award one deserving community member with a Jefferson Award. For the month of July, we’re honoring Tom McCullogh.

Tom wasn’t sure he wanted to be recognized for his good works.

“I’m reluctant because I think there are a lot more people out there that need to be recognized other than myself,” Tom said.

Nonetheless, Tom has been chosen as this month’s Jefferson Award winner. Tom has been an active volunteer in the Ritchie County area for years.

“One of the things I’m most proud of is the Ritchie County Emergency Squad, which is, I believe, one of the better ones in the state of West Virginia,” Tom said. “I just finished many years as chairman of the oversight board. I was in it from the beginning. I gave them their first ambulance. Actually, I sold it to them for a dollar. I’m proud of what it’s become.”

Tom is also involved with “Packs of Plenty”, a volunteer group that provides food boxes year round for families in need.

“Hunger is a year-round concern. In the beginning it was just for children and very small bags. It was to give them something over the weekend to eat since they didn’t get food from the school. But we’ve morphed into something a little bit different. We give out food all over Ritchie County,” Tom said.

Gail Holleron oversees Packs of Plenty. She says Tom has been instrumental in helping the organization grow.

“Everything we have here in the building is donated. That’s all thanks to Tommy,” Gail said. “People Tommy introduced me to that had connections in the community, that could make things happen and bring money in to Pack of Plenty so we could be where we are today. Tommy has been a blessing.”

Tom has a reason for his volunteerism.

“I love Ritchie County. My heart’s always been in Pennsboro,” Tom said.

