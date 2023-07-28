Kanawha County Commission raising concerns about tax law

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The implementation of a law passed by the West Virginia Legislature that takes effect in January 2024, HB 2526, which offers rebates from personal property taxes, is causing confusion for taxpayers.

Meant to reduce property taxes regarding motor vehicles, disabled veterans’ property, and small businesses, Kanawha County Chief Tax Deputy Allen Bleigh said their office is being bombarded with questions.

“It has been a monumental task trying to make sure we get everybody ... all the questions answered,” he said. “Phones are nonstop from the time we come in till the time we leave.”

The questions come from when people are supposed to pay to qualify for the tax credits.

Stephen Duffield, the Senior Manager of the Assessor’s Office for Kanawha County, said the way the law is written, you can’t pay all at once and still qualify.

“A lot of taxpayers are accustomed to paying the bill in full,” he said. “That would not be advised at all at this time. Again, to get the maximum benefit of this refund, you’ve got to pay the tickets in halves.”

Bleigh said that means paying the first half in September and waiting until January to pay the second half.

Kanawha County Commissioner Lance Wheeler said this is something the West Virginia Legislature needs to fix.

“We believe that if you pay your personal property taxes this year in 2023 you should get that money back,” he said. “This is a technical error. This is something that can be easily fixed by the state.”

The Kanawha County Commission passed a resolution to send a letter to Gov. Jim Justice and the state Legislature to make changes to the law.

