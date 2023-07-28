Major announcement to be made at Medbrook Children’s Charity Golf Classic

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Last year proved to be one of the biggest in the long history of the Medbrook Children’s Charity Golf Classic.

The charity, led by Dr. Kelly Nelson, presented a $150,000 check to be used to assist the City of Bridgeport’s inclusive playground to be built at The Bridge.

Nelson said last year may be hard to top when it comes to surprise announcements. However, he said there will be a major announcement in store on Monday, July 31 when the 23rd edition of the Medbrook Children’s Charity Golf Classic is held at the Pete Dye Golf Club.

“We do, in fact, have another secret announcement,” said Nelson. “It may not be as big, but it’s going to be pretty big and it’s going to be important. At the same time, the hole day is important and even with what we announced last year and another surprise announcement this year, we don’t want to diminish from what the tournament helps accomplish each year.”

The money donated last year went to the all-inclusive facility that will be built in a grassy area to the left of the Citynet Center at The Bridge Sports and Recreation Complex.

Although anyone is welcome to utilize the playground upon completion, it is geared to allow the playground experience for those with physical and intellectual/developmental disabilities.

It was possible because after more than two decades, the golf tournament has raised more than $2 million for various causes locally, in particular programs under the auspices of the Harrison County Board of Education such as its School Nurses Discretionary Fund and Children’s Apparel Program. Those two programs have long been the main beneficiary of the charity’s efforts.

There will be 190 golfers in the field this year.

“That’s another record,” said Nelson. “We keep saying we can’t get any more golfers, and every year we do.”

With so many golfers participating, they’re unable to get a round of golf in. However, because of the nature of the event and what it represents, it is never a problem.

“If you’re coming to play 18 holes of golf, you’re going to be disappointed. If you’re coming to have fun and raise money for kids in need, you’re going to have a wonderful time,” Nelson said. “Those coming are there for fun and for the kids. It’s why we keep saying it’s a party with a purpose and we take the partying and the purpose seriously.”

The event is, in fact, a party on a golf course. There are DJs on several holes, a putting contest, ax throwing, roulette, blackjack, multiple food stations, and plenty of legal beverages for all involved.

“The community continues to embrace this, and it’s taken on a life of its own. It’s a beautiful thing we want to see continue for decades to come,” said Nelson.

To help assure that happens, Nelson said the charity will be expanding its board of directors with several new members.

Nelson said the new members are Johnnie Rominger, Nicholas Dawkins, Sara Moore, Becky Shaver, and David Peasak. All are from, or have ties to, the local community.

“These members are helping us continue a trend with a generational flip to add new, younger blood and talent to keep us going to the next level,” Nelson said. “It also helps this assure it will continue for future generations.”

Registration for the event starts at 10 a.m. at Pete Dye along with brunch.

At 11:45 a.m., players will be asked to go to their carts followed by a noon shotgun start.

At 5 p.m., golf will conclude, and at 6 p.m., there will be a follow-up celebration event with cocktails. The major announcement is anticipated to be made at this time.

For those wishing to donate to Medbrook Children’s Charity, you can call 304-842-8270 or send them an email.

