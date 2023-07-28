Man charged with manslaughter in connection to fatal Ritchie County crash

PENNSBORO, W.Va (WDTV) - A Florida man has been charged in connection to a fatal crash in Ritchie County from April 2022.

42-year-old Labron West, of Miami, Florida, was behind the wheel of a semi-truck when he stopped at the bottom of a hill on the right side of Route 50 East just past Bunnells Run Rd. in Pennsboro on April 8, 2022, according to a criminal complaint.

When West “got back in” the semi-truck, authorities say he drove up the hill on the side of the road, gaining speed.

Authorities say West told them he saw another semi-truck being driven by Stephan Tischler and “pulled out into the slow lane heading Eastbound, pulling out in front of [Tischler].”

Court documents say Tischer had a small car next to him in the fast lane, so he tried to go on the side of the road, making contact with the front driver’s side of his truck and the back passenger side of West’s trailer on the edge of the roadway.

As a result of the collision, authorities say Tischer died from injuries sustained in the accident.

West has been charged with involuntary manslaughter. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.