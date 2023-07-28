Nathaniel “Nate” Russell Layfield, 10, of West Union, WV passed away on July 24, 2023. He was born on November 26, 2012 in Bridgeport, WV, the son of Kristen Meader Sponaugle and Timmy “Tim Tom” Sponaugle of West Union. Along with his parents he is survived by grandparents, John & Carol Meader of Elkins, WV, Roberta “Gaile” Fisher of Jane Lew, WV, Clyde and Theresa Sponaugle of West Union and Terry & Sarah Layfield of Sardis, WV; aunts and uncles, Ross Harrison and wife April of Dunmore, WV, Bryan Layfield and wife Devon of Mertztown, PA, Missy Hinebaugh and husband Bobby of Summit Park, WV, Marcy & Darren Lloyd of NC, Jill Dattilo of VA and Lauren Dittilo of ME; great uncle Tom Meader of Elkins, WV; extended grandparents, Fred & Mary Alice Moore and Mary Lee Nesler of West Union and several cousins, many friends who loved him very much and his fur babies, cats, Pepper and Hermoine and dog, Hank. He was preceded in death by his great aunt, Martha Ellen Vanscoy. Nate was a 4th grader at Victory Elementary School. He loved to play Pokeman, was a Harry Potter fan and building with Legos. He loved fishing with “Tim Tom” and spending as much time with him as possible. He also loved riding 4-wheelers and helping his “racing buddies”. He had an enjoyment for weed eating and started his own business around his neighborhood. He played football for Doddridge County Youth Football League and was #51. Nate had a huge heart and loved the beach. Nate’s favorite color was red and his family is asking that those attending the visitation and service wear red in his honor. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, WV on Monday, July 31, 2023 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home with Pastor Randy Plaugher presiding. Interment will follow in the West Union Masonic Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Nate’s honor to the Doddridge Co. Youth Football Program, 101 Gabriels Way, West Union, WV 26456. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli,com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

