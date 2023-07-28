Thousands across NCWV without power as strong storms move through area

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - More than 7,000 people are without power across north-central West Virginia as strong storms move across the state.

As of 5 p.m., more than 7,700 Mon Power customers in NCWV are without power.

Below is the breakdown of outages per county:

Braxton: 2,808 customers without power

Doddridge: 245 customers without power

Gilmer: 728 customers without power

Harrison: 819 customers without power

Lewis: 588 customers without power

Ritchie: 2,338 customers without power

Upshur: 185 customers without power

Webster: 62 customers without power

All other counties in NCWV have less than 10 customers without power.

Across the state, more than 19,000 Mon Power customers are without power.

Power is expected to be restored to all areas by 8:30 p.m. on Friday, according to Mon Power.

