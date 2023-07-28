Thousands across NCWV without power as strong storms move through area

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - More than 7,000 people are without power across north-central West Virginia as strong storms move across the state.

As of 5 p.m., more than 7,700 Mon Power customers in NCWV are without power.

Below is the breakdown of outages per county:

  • Braxton: 2,808 customers without power
  • Doddridge: 245 customers without power
  • Gilmer: 728 customers without power
  • Harrison: 819 customers without power
  • Lewis: 588 customers without power
  • Ritchie: 2,338 customers without power
  • Upshur: 185 customers without power
  • Webster: 62 customers without power

All other counties in NCWV have less than 10 customers without power.

Across the state, more than 19,000 Mon Power customers are without power.

Power is expected to be restored to all areas by 8:30 p.m. on Friday, according to Mon Power.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

