West Pike St. in Clarksburg set to reopen after water main break

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - West Pike Street is almost ready to reopen in downtown Clarksburg.

On June 25th, a watermain break caused massive damage which resulted in a portion of the street shutting down for construction.

Pike Street is blocked off at Monticello Avenue and South 2nd Street. (Tanner Gilmartin)

According to the City of Clarksburg Facebook page, waterline repairs are completed and repaving is finished on West Pike Street.

Clarksburg’s Public Works superintendent says the closed portion of West Pike Street will reopen between 7 and 8 a.m. on Saturday, July 29.

Repairs are finished nearly a week ahead of schedule. Officials said earlier this month the roadway would reopen on Friday, Aug. 4.

