West Pike St. in Clarksburg set to reopen after water main break

West Pike St. in Clarksburg set to reopen after water main break
West Pike St. in Clarksburg set to reopen after water main break(Facebook: City of Clarksburg, WV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - West Pike Street is almost ready to reopen in downtown Clarksburg.

On June 25th, a watermain break caused massive damage which resulted in a portion of the street shutting down for construction.

Pike Street is blocked off at Monticello Avenue and South 2nd Street.
Pike Street is blocked off at Monticello Avenue and South 2nd Street.(Tanner Gilmartin)

According to the City of Clarksburg Facebook page, waterline repairs are completed and repaving is finished on West Pike Street.

Clarksburg’s Public Works superintendent says the closed portion of West Pike Street will reopen between 7 and 8 a.m. on Saturday, July 29.

Repairs are finished nearly a week ahead of schedule. Officials said earlier this month the roadway would reopen on Friday, Aug. 4.

FOR PRIOR COVERAGE

Water main break closes road in Clarksburg (6/25/23)

Officials provide update on water main break in Clarksburg (6/26/23)

Clarksburg road to remain closed for a month after water main break (7/6/23)

Construction underway on West Pike Street after water main break (7/17/23)

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dog abandoned on the side of U.S. 50 recovering, looking for home.
Dog abandoned on the side of Route 50 recovering, looking for home
Justice calls on HEPC to delay Alderson Broaddus emergency meeting
Car on its side shuts down Main St. in Bridgeport, 1 taken to hospital
Car on its side shuts down Main St. in Bridgeport, 1 taken to hospital
Gov. Justice calling for special session to address concerns
Alderson Broaddus University
Alderson Broaddus enters agreement to settle overdue utility fees

Latest News

Power Outages
Thousands across NCWV without power as strong storms move through area
FIRST ALERT: Severe thunderstorm watches, warnings issued for all of NCWV
FIRST ALERT: Severe thunderstorm watches, warnings issued for all of NCWV
Bridgeport City Pool’s Dive-In Movie Night to feature ‘Finding Dory’
Crews respond to multi-car crash in Marion County