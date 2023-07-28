West Virginia’s Sales Tax Holiday quickly approaching

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - As students prepare to go back-to-school, their parents are thinking about buying school supplies and other needed items.

In West Virginia the Sales Tax Holiday will begin at midnight on Friday, Aug. 4 and will continue through Monday, Aug. 7 at 11:59 p.m.

During the holiday, certain back-to-school items are exempt from sales tax, such as clothing, school supplies, school instructional materials, laptops and tablets, and sports equipment.

The average customer will save at least 6% on every qualified purchase and up to 7% if they purchase the item in a municipality that has imposed a local sales tax.

During the holiday, the following items are exempt from Sales and Use tax:

Certain clothing with a purchase price of $125 or less

Certain school supplies with a purchase price of $50 or less

Certain school instruction material with a purchase price of $20 or less

Certain laptop and tablet computers with a purchase price of $500 or less

Certain sports equipment with a purchase price of $150 or less

Items purchased for use in a trade or business are not exempt under the sales tax holiday.

Click here for a full list of qualifying items from the West Virginia Tax Division.

