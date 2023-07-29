BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Donald “Greg” Toothman, 65, of Grafton passed away on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at Grafton City Hospital. He was born in Fairmont on May 4, 1958, son of the late Donald Toothman and Florence “Marie” Snodgrass Toothman.Greg is survived by his loving wife, Lisa Toothman; two sons, Derek Miller and Matthew Toothman; three grandchildren, Alexander Miller, Madelyn Grace Toothman, and Kai Gregory Winchester Toothman; two sisters, Charlotte Wilson and Pam Vandergrift; two aunts, June and Nada; a niece, Shelly Cunningham and her husband Dave; three nephews, Mike Wilson and his wife Kim, Jason Vandergrift and his wife Angie, and Jeremy Watkins; six great nieces and nephews, Joshua and Jarret Cunningham, Danielle and Sammi Jo Wilson, and Tiffany and Devon Vandergrift; a great-great niece, three great-great nephews; his mother-in-law, Catherine Davidson; a brother-in-law, Frankie Miller; a sister-in-law, Carrie Watkins; as well as several cousins and countless friends.In addition to his parents, Greg was preceded in death by a son, Justin S. Toothman and his wife Kim and two brothers-in-law, Chuck Wilson and Darrel Vandergrift.Greg was a graduate of Grafton High School where he played football. He worked for over 25 years at Hope Gas and Dominion and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and cutting grass. Greg was a member of VFW Post 3081 in Grafton and had many friends and he loved them all.The family will receive friends at Ford Funeral Home, Allen Chapel, 215 East Main St., Bridgeport, WV 26330, on Monday, July 31, 2023, from 12 noon until 8 p.m. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.fordfuneralhomes.com.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.