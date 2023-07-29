Highlight from the 2023 Taylor County Fair

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Saturday caps off a week of festivities at the Taylor County Fair.

The Taylor County Fair has family fun for everyone: whether its carnival rides, crafts, or fundraisers for the Grafton High School band.

Of course the fair is also featuring the best livestock Taylor county has to offer.

“Out of all the goats that were born in Taylor county I’ve got the best ones,” said 12-year-old Bryton Andrews who took home several ribbons for his goats and lambs.

Bryton says he put in a lot of hard work and raised those goats as his own kids.

“I raised the goats since they were born on January 5th and the lambs since they were 3 months old which was April 29th,” said Andrews.

Now Andrews name hangs with the hundreds of other junior champions over the decades.

Taylor County Fair Board Member Julie Royce has been going to this fair for as long as she can remember.

Royce says it’s important to instill the value of hard work that goes into raising livestock for the next generation.

“These kids here that do the junior livestock are the future of agriculture not only in the state, but in the country,” said Royce.

Saturday evening the animals are auctioned and 12-year-old Ashley Smith for the past 5 years has been donating her money.

This year a portion of the proceeds from her hog will be going to WVU Children’s Hospital.

“And they’re sponsoring me this year so I’m donating back $1000 maybe a little bit more,” said Smith. “If I can just make one kid stay better at the hospital it’s worth a lot.”

Even if you’re not raising livestock of your own, the experience with these animals at the fair can still leave a lasting impression.

Steven Huffman, the president of Bunner Ridge Riding Association says there’s hardly anything that compares to a kids first ride on horse.

“It is so good for them kids, I mean you take a little 4-5 year old child -- when they get up on a 14-15 hand high horse, which is a good 5 foot, that’s quite a feat for a little kid you know? It takes a lot of bravery to do that,” said Huffman.

