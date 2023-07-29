Mercer Co. Sheriff’s Dept. reports ATV accident in Lashmeet

LASHMEET, W.Va. (WVVA) - From Cpt. Jesse J. Ruble of Mercer County Sheriff’s Dept:

On July 28, 2023 at 12:40 PM, Mercer County deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident on Rt. 10 at the intersection of Reese Harmon Ridge. An ATV traveling south on Rt. 10 nearing the intersection lost control in attempt to slow due to stopped traffic. The ATV, driven by Christopher Northrup, 37, of Lashmeet, crossed the centerline into the Northbound lane and struck the front of a Nissan Titan. The male was ejected from the ATV and later airlifted to CAMC General Hospital with potential life-threatening injuries. The occupants of the Nissan Titan were treated and released at the scene.

This incident is under investigation by Mercer County Deputy Cpl. L. L. Addair.

