Temperatures Cool and Skies Clear

Heat wave leaves NCWV
By Michael Moranelli
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - As a cold front crosses NCWV tonight, relief from mild temperatures begins as we return to much more seasonable levels for the next week. High pressure is expected to build in to start the week leading to a mostly clear first half of the week as well. Michael Moranelli has the details in your First Alert Forecast.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FIRST ALERT: Severe thunderstorm watches, warnings expire in NCWV
Crews respond to multi-car crash in Marion County
Power Outages
Thousands across NCWV without power as strong storms move through area
Harrison County Sheriff
Father, son dead in murder-suicide
Labron West
Man charged with manslaughter in connection to fatal Ritchie County crash

Latest News

highs tomorrow
Heat & humidity persist for Saturday; storms likely again
Expected highs for today, July 28, 2023.
FIRST ALERT: Heat wave today, then storms tomorrow
Heat Advisory
FIRST ALERT: Heat Advisory in effect for lowlands Friday
Expected highs for today, July 27, 2023.
FIRST ALERT: The heat wave continues today!