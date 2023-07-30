Man injured after shooting

Dispatchers say the man got shot in the leg.
Dispatchers say the man got shot in the leg.(WSAW)
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 11:54 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One man is recovering from his injuries after being shot in Huntington, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say.

The incident happened along Piedmont Avenue Saturday evening around 10:20.

The man got shot in the leg and was taken to the hospital, dispatchers say.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ police have a suspect in custody.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest updates>>>

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dog abandoned on the side of U.S. 50 recovering, looking for home.
Dog abandoned on the side of Route 50 recovering, looking for home
Harrison County Sheriff
Father, son dead in murder-suicide
Taylor County Fair 2023
Highlights from the 2023 Taylor County Fair
West Virginia’s Sales Tax Holiday quickly approaching
Award-winning Christian band coming to Clarksburg

Latest News

West Pike St. in Clarksburg set to reopen after water main break
Fairmont man wanted for attacking woman
Dennis Terrell Evans
Fairmont man wanted for attacking woman
FILE PHOTO of Brian Newton on First at 4 in February 2023.
Bridgeport City Manager Newton resigns
Taylor County Fair 2023
Highlights from the 2023 Taylor County Fair