Man injured after shooting

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One man is recovering from his injuries after being shot in Huntington, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say.

The incident happened along Piedmont Avenue Saturday evening around 10:20.

The man got shot in the leg and was taken to the hospital, dispatchers say.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ police have a suspect in custody.

