Man injured after shooting
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 11:54 PM EDT
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One man is recovering from his injuries after being shot in Huntington, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say.
The incident happened along Piedmont Avenue Saturday evening around 10:20.
The man got shot in the leg and was taken to the hospital, dispatchers say.
Dispatchers tell WSAZ police have a suspect in custody.
