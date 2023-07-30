Search underway for missing man

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Volunteers joined in the search for a Boone County man last seen Monday.

The Sheriff’s Office said Joshua Bias was last seen in Chapmanville but searched a rural area of Boone County Saturday.

Family members like Donald Buckner, Bias’ cousin, said it means a lot to see so many volunteers come to help after he and other family members have been searching all week.

“I feel like I owe to the family,” he said. “I owe it to him. Just trying to do anything I can to get help to look for him.”

Barker said Bias is thought to have been driving his parent’s red Toyota Tacoma Monday.

After investigating, the Sheriff’s Office narrowed the search to the Bandytown and Twilight area of Boone County after the vehicle was seen on 14 different cameras driving toward the area.

“We’ve had some information come in while we’re up here, you know, talking to the residents and stuff like that and some other outside information that’s came in,” Sheriff Chad Barker said. “We’ve gotten enough now to follow up on from here.”

Volunteers spent around five hours searching but were not able to find Bias.

Even so, no one plans to stop looking.

“We retain high hopes that it has a positive outcome, you know, all we can do is just like we did this morning, follow up on information that we have, we’re not going to give up.”

Additionally, Barker said they’ve contacted Toyota to try and locate the vehicle’s last known location.

