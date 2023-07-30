WV State Water Festival wraps up 58th year in Hinton

HINTON, W.Va. (WVVA) -This year’s West Virginia State Water Festival had a week of events and activities, including swimming, food trucks, and a pretty baby contest. The celebration continued for one final day with a parade featuring local businesses, organizations, and churches, with the winners of the pretty baby contest also making an appearance. Following the parade, the festival continued with inflatables and craft and food vendors. Charlie Merriam, a vendor who runs “Simple Fixins” with his son Marcus Austin, is a former Hinton resident who returned to sell hotdogs and reminisce about this local tradition.

“I’m originally from Hinton, and I remember the Water Festival... being real big. And so, when me and Marcus started this, this is one of the places that we wanted to come to, and we’re glad we did,” says Merriam.

We also spoke to Dave Funderburk, the Resource Manager for Bluestone Lake, who used the festival to spread an important message about water safety. He says he was surprised by how well attended the festival was.

“We’ve had over 140 people already come through and it’s just only 1:00, so I think we had a really good turnout,” says Funderburk.

Later in the day, another organization used the Water Festival for a worthwhile cause using a rubber duck pluck to raise money.

“We did it as a fundraiser for REACHH, so all of the profits will go to our nonprofit, REACHH Family Advocacy Center/Child Advocacy Center,” says Doris Selko, Executive Director for REACHH.

Although the West Virginia Water Festival is ending, those we spoke to say they already plan to return for its 59th iteration next year.

