2 charged after drugs thrown out of car during pursuit, troopers say

SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Two people have been charged after troopers say drugs were thrown out of a car during a pursuit on Friday.

Troopers with the West Virginia State Police tried to perform a traffic stop on a car that crossed the center line on Route 19 near Gypsy on Friday, according to a criminal complaint.

Troopers say the car, driven by 22-year-old Cherokee Martin, of Shinnston, stopped at Ellis Restaurant in Shinnston. As troopers approached the car, Martin drove away.

During the pursuit, troopers say a red container was thrown from the car while passing Meadowbrook Rd.

As the pursuit continued on Lower Lamberts Run Rd., Martin allegedly passed another motorist and turned north on Lumberport Rd. where another item was thrown from the car.

While on Lumberport Rd., Martin lost control and crashed into an embankment, troopers say.

Troopers say when they gave orders for all passengers to exit the car, one passenger fled from the car while another was taken to the hospital for possible injuries. Another passenger, identified as 33-year-old Cody Keesecker, and Martin were then placed in the back of the patrol car.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and K-9 Max then responded to the scene, and K-9 Max gave a positive indication of drugs being in the car, according to court documents.

A “large” amount of a substance that field-tested positive as Fentanyl, digital scales, a loaded .9 mm handgun and a box of baking soda were all found in the car in addition to $420 in Keesecker’s possession, troopers say. The containers thrown out of the car during the pursuit also contained a substance presumed to be fentanyl.

Troopers say Martin also showed signs of impairment.

Martin has been charged with possession with intent to deliver Fentanyl and fleeing while DUI. Keesecker has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Both are being held at North Central Regional Jail on $20,000 bonds.

