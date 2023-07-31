3 injured in Harrison County crash, 2 flown to hospital

MANNINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Two people were flown to the hospital after a car accident in Harrison County Sunday afternoon.

The Harrison County 911 Center says a car went into the embankment near the 1600 block of Joetown Rd. in Mannington just after 3 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities say three people were trapped inside the car, adding that two of the victims were flown to the hospital.

The third victim was reportedly unresponsive.

Their condition is currently unknown at this time, as well as the cause of the accident.

Responding to the crash was Bridgeport Fire Department, Harrison County EMS, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Lumberport Fire Department, Marion County EMS, Shinnston Fire Department, Worthington Fire Department, West Virginia State Police, and the West Virginia Medical Examiner.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

