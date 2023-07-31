$4,000 taken from video lottery in Jefferson

Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man accused of breaking into a video lottery business and taking cash out of a safe in Jefferson, W.Va.
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man accused of breaking into a video lottery business and taking cash out of a safe.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the breaking and entering at Nikki’s Hotspot on MacCorkle Avenue SW in Jefferson as reported on Sunday, July 30.

Deputies say the man is accused of breaking a rear window of the building and breaking into a security safe, taking $4,397.

Surveillance video captured the person believed to be responsible, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information regarding the break-in is asked to contact the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jesse Cupp
Man charged with shooting Fairmont man in the back
Cody Keesecker and Cherokee Martin
2 charged after drugs thrown out of car during pursuit, troopers say
HEPC revokes AB’s authorization to confer degrees, AB releases statement
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
3 injured in Harrison County crash, 2 flown to hospital
Dennis Terrell Evans
Fairmont man wanted for attacking woman

Latest News

Parents address leaders as Norwood Elementary School plans shut down
WVU extends Gee’s contract amid staff cutbacks, financial deficit
The FroYo Factory in Fairmont set to close
How to correctly perform hands-only CPR
How to correctly perform hands-only CPR
The Marion County Chamber of Commerce held a luncheon for two of the county’s newest college...
Luncheon held for Fairmont State, Pierpont presidents