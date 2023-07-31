Bridgeport City Manager Newton resigns

FILE PHOTO of Brian Newton on First at 4 in February 2023.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport City Council has called for a special meeting to act on the resignation of City Manager Brian Newton.

Council sent out the agenda for the meeting Monday morning. It did not list a reason for Newton’s resignation.

Also on the agenda is selecting and appointing an interim City Manager.

Newton began his duties with Bridgeport last May when he replaced Randy Wetmore.

The special meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 2 at 8 a.m. at the Bridgeport Municipal Complex. The next scheduled meeting is on Aug. 14.

