DHHR reminding parents of back-to-school shot requirements

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - With schools across West Virginia will be back in session over the next few weeks, and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reminding parents of back-to-school shot requirements.

The DHHR says it is very important that students remain up to date with vaccinations as the back-to-school season approaches.

Officials say children who are current with their vaccinations will automatically meet school immunization requirements.

All children entering school in West Virginia for the first time in grades K-12 must show proof of immunization against the following unless properly medically exempted, officials say:

Diphtheria

Pertussis

Tetanus

Polio

Measles

Mumps

Rubella

Varicella

Hepatitis B

Officials say all children entering school in West Virginia in grades 7 and 12 must show proof of immunization against the following unless properly medically exempted:

Diphtheria

Pertussis

Tetanus

Meningococcal disease

“As families, students, educators, and county school systems prepare for the upcoming school year, it is important to receive vaccinations in a timely manner to help prevent potentially fatal or severe illnesses, including diphtheria, measles, mumps, rubella, polio, tetanus, whooping cough (pertussis) and others,” said Dr. Matthew Christiansen, Commissioner for DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health and State Health Officer. “Parents are encouraged to discuss their child’s vaccination status with their primary care provider or local health department.”

Click here for more information on West Virginia vaccine requirements.

