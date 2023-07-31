Ending July with seasonable, sunny conditions!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will continue the trend of sunny skies and seasonable temperatures that started yesterday. The nice weather will last even as we transition into August. Find out when rain chances will return in the video above!

After a cold front brought thunderstorms on Friday and sunny, hot conditions settled in over the weekend, a high-pressure system from Canada will bring dry, stable air into West Virginia to end the month of July. As a result, this afternoon, skies will be mostly clear, with only a few clouds. Winds will come from the northwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the upper-70s in the mountains and low-80s in the lowlands. Overnight, skies will be clear, with light winds. Because of the lack of clouds, daytime heating from today will go away, and so temperatures will drop into the mid-50s, much cooler than last week’s morning lows. Then tomorrow afternoon, skies will be mostly clear and sunny, with only a few clouds. Winds will be light, and temperatures reach the low-80s, just a few degrees below average for early August.

Wednesday will bring highs in the mid-80s and sunny skies. Then towards the end of the week, a frontal boundary from Canada, plus a warm air mass from the southern and western US, will lift moisture into our region, resulting in scattered showers, and even a few thunderstorms, pushing through at times. Rain chances will last even into the weekend as well. So don’t be surprised if you see some rain, and even a few downpours, at times. All the while, temperatures will stay in the mid-80s over the weekend, around average for early August. In short, today through Wednesday will start off the month of August with seasonable temperatures and sunny skies, and the week will end with rain chances.

Today: Mostly sunny skies. Northerly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 80.

Tonight: Clear skies. Low: 53.

Tuesday: Sunny skies, with only a few clouds. High: 81.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. High: 84.

