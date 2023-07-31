Fairmont man wanted for attacking woman

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WHEELING, W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairmont man is wanted by police in Wheeling.

35-year-old Dennis Terrell Evans is wanted for strangulation, burglary, and wanton endangerment involving a firearm, according to the Wheeling Police Department.

Authorities say he attacked a woman at a home in Wheeling early Friday morning.

Police say Evans pulled out a gun and assaulted her.

Evans is described as a Black male with black hair, brown eyes, 5′11″ tall and 165 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Evans’ whereabouts is asked to call the Wheeling Police Department at 304-234-3664.

Below is the wanted poster sent out by the WPD:

