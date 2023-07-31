The FroYo Factory in Fairmont set to close

FILE PHOTO of The FroYo Factory in Fairmont from a Tasty Tuesday segment on June 30, 2020.
FILE PHOTO of The FroYo Factory in Fairmont from a Tasty Tuesday segment on June 30, 2020.(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The FroYo Factory in Fairmont will be closing in August.

The frozen yogurt shop made the announcement Monday afternoon on Facebook.

In a Facebook post, it says food costs have risen significantly over the years and that the business model is no longer sustainable.

While the business will be closing in August, a specific closing date has not been given.

The post also says kitchen equipment, sinks, freezers, racks and more are all available for purchase.

Below is the Facebook post in its entirety:

The FroYo Factory has been in business for more than three years, opening in June 2020. It is located at 201 Tygart Valley Mall Suite 208 in Fairmont.

Shortly after its opening, 5 News featured The FroYo Factory in an edition of Tasty Tuesday. Click here to watch the segment.

