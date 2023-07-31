The FroYo Factory in Fairmont set to close

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The FroYo Factory in Fairmont will be closing in August.

The frozen yogurt shop made the announcement Monday afternoon on Facebook.

In a Facebook post, it says food costs have risen significantly over the years and that the business model is no longer sustainable.

While the business will be closing in August, a specific closing date has not been given.

The post also says kitchen equipment, sinks, freezers, racks and more are all available for purchase.

The FroYo Factory has been in business for more than three years, opening in June 2020. It is located at 201 Tygart Valley Mall Suite 208 in Fairmont.

