Gov. Justice sends WV National Guard to U.S. southern border

Guardsmen patrol as workers continue to deploy large buoys to be used as a border barrier along...
Guardsmen patrol as workers continue to deploy large buoys to be used as a border barrier along the banks of the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass , Texas, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. The floating barrier is being deployed in an effort to block migrants from entering Texas from Mexico. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)(Eric Gay | AP)
By John Blashke
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Justice is sending off 54 West Virginia National Guard troops today. They’re deploying to defend the Texas-Mexican border in Operation Lone Star.

Title 42, federal rule limiting immigration for the sake of public health, ended back in May. Shortly after, Texas governor Greg Abbot called on other states to send them aid to protect the U.S. southern border.

54 West Virginia National Guard are volunteering to answer the call and Gov. Justice says he couldn’t be prouder of them.

“They are the greatest of the greatest, we should be so proud,” said Justice. “I waded through the mud with them and saluted them with great honor -- they are absolutely the best and we should be so proud.”

These West Virginia National Guard troops are spending the next 30 days working against drug cartels and human trafficking at the U.S. southern border.

The operation is expected to cost West Virginia more than $900,000.

Justice has repeatedly called the situation at the border a crisis and its effects are being felt here in our state.

“Like it or not like it, the bottom line is every single day the more and more people cross that border the more potential bad things can happen to West Virginia -- we’re a long ways away, but we should step up and do our part.

It’s unclear at this time if there are plans to reimburse the state or if there are plans to expand the operation in the future.

