HEPC revokes AB’s authorization to confer degrees, other programs cut

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission met on Monday in an emergency meeting to discuss financial issues at Alderson Broaddus University.

During the meeting, the HEPC voted unanimously to revoke AB’s authorization to confer degrees in the state, effective Dec. 31, 2023.

The HEPC says the university is not permitted to enroll new students beginning with the Fall 2023 semester.

However, officials say seniors scheduled to graduate at the end of the fall term may return to complete their degrees on schedule.

The Commission chose to take action after receiving and confirming information that AB is unable to create a stable, effective and safe learning environment for its students.

“While I truly wish there had been a viable path forward for Alderson Broaddus University to continue operating, our foremost priority is to help their students continue their education as seamlessly as possible,” said Dr. Sarah Armstrong Tucker, West Virginia’s Chancellor of Higher Education. “We have been working with other colleges and universities in the state, and we are grateful to have institutions that are eager to help these students transfer and complete their degrees. The Commission takes its role in authorizing private institutions to operate within West Virginia very seriously. This is a role that the Legislature entrusted us with to safeguard students, and that is exactly what we are doing.”

The Commission’s vote on Monday also included authorizing the Chancellor to enter an order directing the steps Alderson Broaddus must take to wind down its operations. This includes, but is not limited to:

Not accepting, admitting, or enrolling new students beginning with the Fall 2023 semester;

Not returning any current students to campus for the Fall 2023 semester, except for seniors scheduled to graduate at the end of the semester who wish to return to complete their degrees;

Developing and executing appropriate plans related to the online teach-out and/or transfer of currently enrolled students;

Immediately ending all athletic and extracurricular activities;

Notifying all currently enrolled students of this loss of authorization and a detailed explanation of how this action directly affects them, what support services are being provided to them, and what actions they must take to obtain transcripts to transfer to another institution or complete graduation requirements at the University;

Making advisors accessible and posting those hours to meet with all currently enrolled students, either virtually or in person, to advise them of options to transfer to other institutions of higher education;

Providing transcripts and financial aid records and/or assistance to students;

Distributing degrees and certificates to students who have completed program requirements;

Reimbursement to students, except those seniors who return for the Fall 2023 semester to complete their programs of study, of any payments that have been made for tuition and fees for the Fall 2023 semester; and

Any other necessary and appropriate student services as specified by the Chancellor.

As part of its duties outlined in state law, the HEPC is responsible for annually authorizing private institutions to confer degrees in West Virginia.

Alderson Broaddus has the right to appeal the Commission’s decision by submitting a written notice within 10 days.

West Virginia Wesleyan College and Davis & Elkins College are two of the local private schools accepting transfers from AB.

WVWC says it will provide all AB students with fast and free priority application and thorough transcript evaluations. The university adds that students accepted to WVWC will be given guaranteed housing placement, robust financial aid opportunities, and holistic student support.

The HEPC also says that any students with questions for AB is asked to call 800-253-1549. Students interested in transferring to West Virginia Wesleyan College is asked to call 304-473-8510, and students interested in transferring to Davis & Elkins College is asked to call 304-637-1429.

