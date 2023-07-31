Lawsuit filed against Preston County E911 by former employee

KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - A lawsuit has been filed against the Preston County 911 call center by a former employee.

The lawsuit lists 8 different counts.

It alleges E911 created a hostile work environment ranging from sexual discrimination to infliction of emotional distress.

The suit further alleges when the misconduct was reported by the plaintiff, the employer retaliated against them and failed to pay wages.

This lawsuit echoes a similar one filed by another former employee of Preston County 911 earlier this year.

