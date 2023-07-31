Mabelean Alice Smith Orsburn, 86, of Stonewood, WV, passed away on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the United Hospital Center with her family by her side.

Mabelean was born on August 23, 1936 in Adrian, WV, a daughter of the late Charles and Hattie Thompson Smith.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert “Earle” Orsburn, whom passed on June 19, 2019. They were wed on August 31, 1952.

She is survived by her son, Danny Earle Orsburn of Nutter Fort; two daughters, Darlean Southern of Clarksburg and Penny Lehosit of Stonewood; five grandchildren, Travis, Jonathan and Melinda Southern, Bridgette Straley and Brooklynn Lehosit; and five great-grandchildren, Amber, Morgan, Carter and Hudson Southern, and Kenneth Weekley, III; as well as a great-great granddaughter to be born in October.

In addition to her husband and parents she is preceded in death by a great-grandson, Gard Southern; and her siblings, Ethelean Bennett, Willard Smith, Madeline Phillips, Pauline Phillips, Ilene Welch, Bethalean Stonebraker, Emelean Quick and Roselean Humphreys.

Mrs. Orsburn dedicated her life to caring for her family. She was a member of Bible Baptist Temple.

Family and friends may call at the Bible Baptist Temple, 1450 Cost Avenue, Stonewood, WV 26301 on Thursday, August 3, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. where a service will be held at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Charles Madaus officiating to conclude the visitation.

Interment will follow in the Stonewall Park Cemetery where she will be put to rest next to her husband.

Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

