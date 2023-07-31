Man charged with shooting Fairmont man in the back

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Preston County man has been charged with attempted murder after authorities say he shot a man in the back in Fairmont.

On Sunday, July 30, 30-year-old Jesse Cupp, of Terra Alta, went to a home on Locust Ave. in Fairmont and reportedly confronted the victim in his backyard, according to a criminal complaint.

Authorities say Cupp tried to shoot the victim, but the gun would not fire.

The victim began walking away from Cupp toward the door, and police say he shot the victim in the back.

While the victim was trying to crawl away from Cupp, he fired another shot but missed the victim, according to court documents.

Cupp then fled the scene and was apprehended later that day.

Cupp has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $750,012 bond.

The victim’s condition is unknown.

