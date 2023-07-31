Man drowns after being thrown from boat on lake during storm, officials say

Darrell Hewett was on his boat on Lake Hartwell trying to return to the dock when he was caught in the storm. (SOURCE: WHNS)
By FOX Carolina News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A man in South Carolina died after he was thrown off a boat while on a lake during a storm Saturday night.

WHNS reports the man, later identified as 69-year-old Darrell Hewett, was on his boat on Lake Hartwell trying to return to the dock when he was caught in the storm. Rough waters were stirred up because of the storm, causing Hewett to be thrown from his boat as he stood up, according to authorities.

First responders were called to Providence Point at around 8 p.m. in response to the drowning.

Officials said they learned that bystanders were also trying to get to the dock because of the storm and pulled Hewett from the water.

According to authorities, Hewett was not wearing a life jacket. His death was ruled as an accidental drowning.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dog abandoned on the side of U.S. 50 recovering, looking for home.
Dog abandoned on the side of Route 50 recovering, looking for home
Harrison County Sheriff
Father, son dead in murder-suicide
Taylor County Fair 2023
Highlights from the 2023 Taylor County Fair
West Virginia’s Sales Tax Holiday quickly approaching
Award-winning Christian band coming to Clarksburg

Latest News

Elkins utility rates increasing
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023.
$1.05 billion Mega Millions jackpot is among a surge in huge payouts due to more than just luck
FILE PHOTO of The FroYo Factory in Fairmont from a Tasty Tuesday segment on June 30, 2020.
The FroYo Factory in Fairmont set to close
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70