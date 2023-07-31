Marion Richard “Dick” Anderson, 92, of Clarksburg passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday, July 31, 2023. He was born in Clarksburg on February 11, 1931, a son of the late William Downey and Mildred Heiman Anderson. He was married to Barbara Ann Anderson on June 2, 1950, who preceded him in death on May 18, 2020. Surviving are one daughter, Kathy Hicks and her husband Jeff of Greensburg, PA; one grandson, Morgan Hicks and his wife Raechel of Glenshaw, PA; one great grandchild due in September; several nieces and nephews; and one sister-in-law, Evelyn Anderson. He was also preceded in death by one brother, Bill Anderson. Mr. Anderson attended Roosevelt Wilson High School and was a United States Marines Veteran having served during the Korean War. He was a retired warehouse foreman with Consolidated Natural Gas Company. Dick’s pride and joy was his family and he enjoyed spending time with them as often as possible. He loved animals and enjoyed attending antique engine shows, searching for and collecting old treasures. He was a former member of the Clarksburg Coin Club and a longtime member of the St. Mark’s Lutheran Church. Special thank you to the staff and residents at Harmony White Oaks for their care and consideration. Service will be private. Interment will be in the Bridgeport Cemetery, where he will be laid to rest next to his loving wife. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 1766 Milford Street, Clarksburg, WV 26301 or to the Harrison County Humane Society, 2450 Saltwell Road, Shinnston, WV 26431. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

