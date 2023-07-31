Mercer County man pleads guilty to child exploitation crime

Eric Shawn Phillips
Eric Shawn Phillips(WVVA News)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Eric Shawn Phillips, 43, of Princeton, pleaded guilty today to enticement of a minor.

According to U.S. Attorney of the Southern District of West Viginia Will Thompson, from on or about April 19, 2021, to on or about February 17, 2022, Phillips persuaded, induced, enticed and coerced a minor female to engage in sexual activity with him. Phillips admitted that his criminal conduct included sending numerous sexually explicit messages to the minor female via text messaging and social media messaging apps.

Phillips is scheduled to be sentenced on November 13, 2023. Phillips and the United States Attorney’s Office have agreed that a sentence of 30 years in prison and a lifetime of supervised release is the appropriate punishment for his crimes.

Phillips must also register as a sex offender.

