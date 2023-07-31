Nearly 200 golfers tee off for 23rd annual Children’s Charity Golf Classic

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Nearly 200 golfers teed off today at Pete Dye Golf Club in Bridgeport for a good cause.

The 23rd annual Children’s Charity Golf Classic was held all day on Monday with the theme of “Party With A Purpose.”

100% of the proceeds go to charities that help underprivileged children in Harrison County, including the School Nurses Discretionary Fund and the Children’s Apparel Program through the Harrison County Board of Education.

“This community has stepped up and allowed this charity to give upwards of two million dollars back to those kids in need in our first 23 years of existence. Quite a testament to Harrison and surrounding counties,” said Dr. Kelly Nelson, Children’s Charity Golf Organizer.

The event concluded Monday evening with more fundraising activities.

