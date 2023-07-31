Preston County sees increase in Lyme Disease cases in July

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Preston County Health Department reported 45 new cases of Lyme Disease since July 5th. This is around twice the number expected.

Lyme Disease is a bacterial infection that is spread by the bite of an infected blacklegged tick, more commonly know as a deer tick. Deer ticks are most common in wooded or grassy areas with shade during the summer months.

There are other tick-borne diseases that have increased this summer, including babesiosis, a parasitic disease that is also spread through deer ticks, and alpha-gal syndrome, which is spread through lone star ticks and can cause people to develop an allergy to red meat.

Certain measures can be taken before and after heading outdoors to prevent contracting a tick-borne disease.

Before going out, apply bug repellant with a DEET concentration of at least twenty percent. You can also wear light colored clothing to make ticks easier to spot.

After coming back inside, check yourself, your children and pets. Look closely in areas like your scalp, underarms, waist, groin and behind the knees. Most people are infected by nymphs, which are immature ticks that are incredibly small and can be missed at first glance.

If you find a tick attached, remove it by grabbing it as close to the skin as possible and pulling it straight up out of the skin. Be sure the tick’s head is removed and clean the area with antiseptic.

VJ Davis says taking these precautions can make all the difference when it comes to catching and treating Lyme Disease.

“In a lot of cases, with Lyme’s disease, like anything, early detection is key, and that’s why it’s so important to always be checking yourself, your pets, your children if they’ve been outside in the summer. Lyme’s Disease cases are more prevalent from April to September, so any time you’re outside in that timeframe, you want to always make sure you’re checking,” says Davis.

Lyme Disease can be treated with antibiotics, so contact a doctor as soon as possible if you believe you have been infected.

Symptoms of Lyme Disease include:

- Fever

- Chills

- Headache

- Fatigue

- Muscle and joint aches

- Swollen lymphnodes.

For more information on tick-borne disease you can look to the CDC or the WV Office of Epidemiology and Prevention Services.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.