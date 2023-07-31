Sen. Manchin visits campers at Camp Mountaineer

Senator Joe Manchin visits campers at Camp Mountaineer
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Senator Joe Manchin recently made a stop at Camp Mountaineer in Morgantown.

Manchin stopped to speak with scouting leaders about how the summer camp session is going and to tour the area where he previously camped as a scout.

Manchin spoke about his time during Camp Mountaineer.

“I fondly remember spending my summers at Camp Mountaineer. The friendships we built around the campfire at Seneca Camp forged unbreakable bonds, and I continue to use the lessons and skills I learned from my Scout leaders,” said Senator Manchin. “Because of the positive impact Camp Mountaineer and Scouting had on me, I knew West Virginia was the perfect home for the National Scout Jamboree, and as Governor, I was proud to make Summit Bechtel Reserve a reality. I am thankful for our Scouting leaders and volunteers who have helped shape generations of young people into leaders of tomorrow.”

