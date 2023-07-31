Several crowned in inaugural pageant ahead of the upcoming WV Sunflower Festival

Several crowned in inaugural pageant ahead of the upcoming WV Sunflower Festival
By Joshua Bolden
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HINTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Fall is fast approaching and with it comes the annual WV Sunflower Festival and Sunset Berry Farms in Alderson, WV.

The farm is also known for its strawberries--the Sunflower Festival takes places the first two weekends in September.

And new this year, the festival will feature missus from the inaugural West Virginia Sunflower Pageant which was held on July 22, 2023 and emceed by Mrs. All-Star United States, Christine Ford-Sams and our own WVVA Today & WVVA @ Noon’s Joshua Bolden.

The pageant was held at the McCreery Hotel & Event Center in Hinton, WV (which is just southwest of the town of Alderson, WV)

CONGRATULATIONS TO THE FOLLOWING:

Miss West Virginia Sunflower Queen -- Rileigh Yeager

Teen Miss West Virginia Sunflower -- Willow Ormsbee

Pre-teen Miss West Virginia Sunflower -- Kalianna Ward

**Several children competed & titled in their division earlier in the day as well. Congratulations to all the winners!

