Third Grade Success Act to be implemented this Fall


With the start of school drawing near, some major changes are in store for West Virginia...
With the start of school drawing near, some major changes are in store for West Virginia children in grades Kindergarten through 3rd grade.(wvva)
By Annie Moore
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) - With the start of school drawing near, some major changes are in store for West Virginia children in Kindergarten through 3rd grades.

This fall, the ‘Third Grade Success Act’ will be rolled out with the aim of providing additional one-on-one help and diagnostic services to children who are struggling.

When the legislature passed the bill earlier this year, lawmakers cited numerous studies showing students who are not reading at grade level by the third grade may never catch up. The bill was the brainchild of House Speaker Roger Hanshaw to ensure every child has an equal opportunity to succeed.

Fayette County implemented a similar program with grant funding after the Pandemic to catch students who may have fallen through the cracks during remote learning.

“We knew those students who came to us during the Pandemic, who got remote instruction, that it would be really difficult for young children in that situation, and we knew we had to play catch up,” explained Superintendent Gary Hough.

As Hough explained, they are not just ordinary aides, but employees with a specific aim to ensure students are fluent in reading and math.

Delegate Elliott Pritt, a father and teacher in the school system, voted in favor of the legislation. “My daughter’s teacher told me verbatim that her classroom aide was the best thing to ever happen during her 15 plus year teaching career. To see that expanded to second and third grade is crucial and an absolute indicator of a child’s success.”

While the legislature authorized funding for these aides, like many jobs across the country, there is a struggle to find workers.

“There are probably people who always wanted to be a teacher or who wanted to work with kids but never got to do that because the jobs required a degree. Now there’s an opportunity to do that and work with kids to help them succeed,” said Del. Pritt.

According to Hough, those interested in applying for these positions must pass a competency and criminal background check. He said the best way to learn more about the application process is to contact your local board of education.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jesse Cupp
Man charged with shooting Fairmont man in the back
Cody Keesecker and Cherokee Martin
2 charged after drugs thrown out of car during pursuit, troopers say
HEPC revokes AB’s authorization to confer degrees, AB releases statement
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
3 injured in Harrison County crash, 2 flown to hospital
Dennis Terrell Evans
Fairmont man wanted for attacking woman

Latest News

How to correctly perform hands-only CPR
How to correctly perform hands-only CPR
The Marion County Chamber of Commerce held a luncheon for two of the county’s newest college...
Luncheon held for new college presidents
The West Virginia State Police say 28-year-old Derick Stevens was killed on the scene, but the...
WVSP: Man killed in head-on car crash, several juveniles taken to hospital
2023 North Marion Football Season Preview - WDTV Sports
Norwood Elementary School in Stonewood
Parents address leaders as Norwood Elementary School plans shut down