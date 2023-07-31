Volunteer Fire Departments are receiving funding with help from their delegate

WASHINGTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - One delegate for Wood County is helping volunteer fire departments with funding.

Delegate Scot Heckert learned about a need in one department and reached out to others.

Blennerhassett, Washington Bottom, and Lubeck Volunteer Fire Departments are located in District 13 which Delegate Scot Heckert represents.

A firefighter with Blennerhassett, Joe Ferguson, reached out to Hecker for help.

Heckert saw this as a way to continue helping first responders.

“Well my family has been involved with helping first responders my entire life. Joe Ferguson contacted me about a need that their department, Blennerhassett, had. I told him to send me a letter requesting the money and what it was for, and I’d see what I could do,” said Heckert.

After hearing the need at Blennerhassett, Heckert reached out to the other departments in his district to see how he could help.

This came as a surprise to Washington Bottom VFD Chief Garry Freed.

“It was a breathe of fresh air for an actual politician or delegate to reach out to me prior to an election to ask ‘hey chief what do you need?’ To me, I was taken aback by that. He told me what he was doing and that Blennerhassett had reached out to him. So, I met with members of our department,” said Chief Freed.

After meeting with other members, they found a need and reached back out.

Firefighter Ferguson said this was an easy process with the help of Heckert.

“We got the ball rolling, we got all the information, paper work/what we needed. He jumped right on it. Like Garry said, it’s a breathe of fresh air that we have somebody in our area that really cares,” said Ferguson.

Ferguson and Chief Freed added that Heckert reaches out regularly to see if they need any more help.

Heckert added that if you are with a volunteer fire department that needs help, reach out to your delegate to see what they can do.

If you are unsure who your delegate is, you can look at W. Va. House of Delegates list and find your district.

