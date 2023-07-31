William “Skeeter” Holmes West, II, 83, of Clarksburg passed away on Saturday, July 29, 2023 in the WV Veterans Nursing Facility. He was born in Clarksburg on June 28, 1940, a son of the late William H. and Charlotte Morrison West. He was married to Diane Marie Burnside West, who preceded him in death on March 14, 2020. Surviving are two daughters, Whitney Ann Wilson and her husband Roy of Good Hope and Hope Pill and her husband Eric of Bridgeport; five grandchildren, Regan and Reece Wilson and Cambria, Jace and Kinsley Pill; and one brother, Samuel C. Morrison and his wife Gail of Grafton. He was also preceded in death by one son, William, H. West, III. Mr. West was a United States Army Veteran and a retired Modular Home Specialist and Real Estate Appraiser. He was a member of the Faith Fellowship Assembly of God. He was also a member of Fee Appraisers and Home Inspectors International, former charter member of the West Milford Lions Club, a Central Little League Baseball board member the Club Scout Masters, and the business manager for the South Harrison Pop Warner League for seven years. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Wednesday from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm where funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 11:00 am with Dr. Rob Kauffett officiating. Interment will be in the Good Hope Masonic Cemetery where full military graveside rites will be accorded. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

