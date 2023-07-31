WVU extends Gee’s contract amid staff cutbacks, financial deficit

WVU President Gordon Gee
WVU President Gordon Gee(WVU Photo)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia University Board of Governors has voted to extend President Gordon Gee’s contract amid staff cutbacks and financial deficit.

The decision, which was unanimous, came after the Board reviewed Gee’s performance as mandated by state code in areas such as student success, research, health and welfare, and WVU’s role in the state’s economic development.

“We noted that the University also is in a state of transformation. We must continue to act boldly. President Gee has shown time and again he is not afraid to do the difficult work required,” BOG Chair Taunja Willis-Miller said.

The extension approved Monday adds one more year to the contract with no increase to Gee’s base salary.

“I would like to express my gratitude to the Board of Governors for their faith in me and in the vision we share for this great University. I am grateful for the opportunity and look forward to continuing the important work we are doing,” Gee said. “I love this University and the people of this state. And I will continue to work hard to reposition West Virginia University to be the national model for the modern land-grant university.”

Gee’s contract now runs through June 30, 2025.

The contract extension comes as WVU is facing a $45 million budget deficit and significant staffing cuts due to their tightening budget and declining enrollment.

WVU addresses programs under review amid tightening budget, students react

Gee, who first served at WVU in 1981, has led WVU since 2014.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
3 injured in Harrison County crash, 2 flown to hospital
Cody Keesecker and Cherokee Martin
2 charged after drugs thrown out of car during pursuit, troopers say
Jesse Cupp
Man charged with shooting Fairmont man in the back
Dennis Terrell Evans
Fairmont man wanted for attacking woman
Dog abandoned on the side of U.S. 50 recovering, looking for home.
Dog abandoned on the side of Route 50 recovering, looking for home

Latest News

HEPC revokes AB’s authorization to confer degrees, other programs cut
DHHR reminding parents of back-to-school shot requirements
Elkins utility rates increasing
FILE PHOTO of The FroYo Factory in Fairmont from a Tasty Tuesday segment on June 30, 2020.
The FroYo Factory in Fairmont set to close