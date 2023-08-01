$11 million settlement reached in Kanawha County special needs classroom abuse cases

(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A settlement has been reached for claims brought against the Kanawha County Board of Education and a special needs teacher convicted of harming elementary students in her care.

Civil cases brought forth by seven families against the Kanawha County BOE and Nancy Boggs settled for a combined $11,750,000.

In May of 2022, Nancy Boggs pleaded guilty to 10 misdemeanor counts of battery involving several students. In August of 2022, Boggs was sentenced to 10 years in jail after admitting to hitting one of the students with a cabinet door, pulling her hair, and pulling a chair out from underneath the student.

Boggs also admitted to slamming another child’s head into a desk and slapping a third child. Surveillance cameras captured the classroom incidents.

The charges stem from an incident in September of 2021 at Holz Elementary School in Charleston, West Virginia.

