140 surveillance cameras coming to Bluefield, W.Va.

By Robert Castillo
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Scores of new surveillance cameras will soon be in place all around the City of Bluefield. There will be 140 to keep an unblinking eye on intersections, city entrances and in high crime areas.

The new, state-of-the-art equipment will feature license plate readers and have the capability to help police identify wanted individuals using their photograph. The city’s top cop is happy to add the cameras to his officer’s tool box.

“It would be very big to know if you had an abduction that the vehicle never left the city limits. You can concentrate more inside to know what’s going on. So for that I think it’s really going to benefit the police department,” said Bluefield Police Chief, Dennis Dillow.

Dillow says the community shouldn’t be worried about the additional cameras because they won’t be pointed at private homes, adding their sole purpose is to catch wanted individuals and offer objective evidence when they investigate accident scenes.

“If you had someone who ran a red light and it captured that then it would help you determine what happened in that accident. But as far as using them specifically for running red lights or something like that. We won’t be doing that,” said Dillow.

Bluefield City Manager, Cecil Marson says the cameras have been in the works for about a year and a half. The price tag, including installation, close to $400K, but Marson adds that no citizen tax dollars are being used.

“That money was a very generous donation from the Shott Foundation and of course we are also using some of our American Rescue Plan funds to do that as well,” said Marson.

Chief Dennis Dillow says these cameras are already being used in other cities in West Virginia and you don’t have to look outside Mercer County to find them. The city of Princeton is already using them.

Dillow says installation of the cameras should be completed by the end of the year.

